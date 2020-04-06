Man Escapes from Quarantine Centre in J&K's Samba, Brought Back, Booked
Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.
Image for representation. (AP Photo)
A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.
Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.
Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.
A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Can be Stopped in 48 Hours Using a Simple Anti-Parasitic Drug: Monash University
- Super Pink Moon Will Take Your Breath Away on April 8, But What is a Supermoon?
- Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Handmade Jewellery Designed by Taimur Ali Khan, See Pic
- Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower: What Indians Can ‘See’ From Noida, Indore as Pollution is Less
- You Are Working From Home. The Kids Are Home. Don’t Stare at Screens 11 Hours a Day