1-min read

Man Escapes from Quarantine Centre in J&K's Samba, Brought Back, Booked

Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Man Escapes from Quarantine Centre in J&K's Samba, Brought Back, Booked
Image for representation. (AP Photo)

A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.

Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.

Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.

