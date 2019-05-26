English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Evading Arrest for Nine Years Nabbed in Jammu
Jarnail Singh, a resident of Chatha, was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against him under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including murder and criminal conspiracy.
Image for representation only.
Jammu: A murder accused evading arrest for nine years was arrested here, while a differently-abled boy was reunited with his family in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.
Jarnail Singh, a resident of Chatha, was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against him under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including murder and criminal conspiracy, a police officer said.
Singh was arrested from the city and produced before a court of law, he added.
Meanwhile, the 13-year-old differently abled boy, had gone missing from his home in Bachyal on May 20 and a complaint was lodged by his father Jagga Ram at the Kanachak Police Station on May 22, the officer said.
Investigation was started immediately and soon, information was received from Police Post Jourian that a child was found roaming in the area, he added.
The boy was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, the officer said.
