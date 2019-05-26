Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Man Evading Arrest for Nine Years Nabbed in Jammu

Jarnail Singh, a resident of Chatha, was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against him under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including murder and criminal conspiracy.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Evading Arrest for Nine Years Nabbed in Jammu
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Jammu: A murder accused evading arrest for nine years was arrested here, while a differently-abled boy was reunited with his family in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

Jarnail Singh, a resident of Chatha, was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against him under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including murder and criminal conspiracy, a police officer said.

Singh was arrested from the city and produced before a court of law, he added.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old differently abled boy, had gone missing from his home in Bachyal on May 20 and a complaint was lodged by his father Jagga Ram at the Kanachak Police Station on May 22, the officer said.

Investigation was started immediately and soon, information was received from Police Post Jourian that a child was found roaming in the area, he added.

The boy was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, the officer said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram