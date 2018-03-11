English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Fails to Pay Bill, Restaurant Owner and Employee Partially Strip and Parade him in Kolkata
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 2 pm at ‘Fung Fa’ – one of the popular restaurant at Kolkata’s China Town.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Kolkata: An owner along with an employee of a popular Chinese restaurant here have been arrested for allegedly partially stripping a customer and parading him after he failed to pay his bill.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon around 2 pm at ‘Fung Fa’ – one of the popular restaurant at Kolkata’s China Town.
The victim, Debashish Chakraborty, went to the restaurant in the afternoon and had food and liquor. He ran up a bill of around Rs 2000.
Sources said Chakraborty had an altercation with an employee of the restaurant, Subrata Biswas, after he produced his debit card to pay the bill, saying he didn’t have enough cash.
Soon, owner of the restaurant, Lee Chung, intervened and asked his employees to sort out the issue. However, he also became angry after being told that the debit card wasn’t working.
This led to heated exchange of words after which Chakraborty was allegedly stripped and paraded inside the restaurant before being released.
The victim then went to a police station and lodged a complaint against Chung and Biswas. A team of policemen then went and arrested them.
He told the cops that he was beaten, humiliated and stripped naked in front of other customers.
However, Chung alleged that Chakraborty stripped on his own violation to get away from the restaurant without paying the bill.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
