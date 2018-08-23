English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Falls Into Anish Kapoor's Bottomless Pit Artwork in Portugal, Lands in Hospital
While it remains unclear as to how the man fell into the hole, given that the museum had warning signs posted around the area, a spokesperson for the Fundação de Serralves museum in Portugal said that the man had already left the hospital.
Kapoor’s Bottomless art Pitwork has been temporarily closed for the public to reassess the museum's safety protocols while continuing to maintain the dignity of Kapoor’s work.
Loading...
New Delhi: British artist Anish Kapoor, best known for creating phenomenal artworks based on his fascination for the void, has unwittingly landed a 60-year-old Italian man in a hospital after he fell into an eight-foot pit.
While it remains unclear as to how the man fell into the hole, given that the museum had warning signs posted around the area, a spokesperson for the Fundação de Serralves museum in Portugal said that the man had already left the hospital.
Meanwhile, Kapoor’s artwork has been temporarily closed for the public to reassess the museum's safety protocols while continuing to maintain the dignity of Kapoor’s work.
Kapoor’s artwork, amusingly called ‘Descent into Limbo’, is a part of ‘Anish Kapoor: Works, Thoughts, Experiments’. The artwork comprises of a cubic building with a circular hole whose sides are coated in black paint to give illusion of an infinite space or a black circle.
Also Watch
While it remains unclear as to how the man fell into the hole, given that the museum had warning signs posted around the area, a spokesperson for the Fundação de Serralves museum in Portugal said that the man had already left the hospital.
Meanwhile, Kapoor’s artwork has been temporarily closed for the public to reassess the museum's safety protocols while continuing to maintain the dignity of Kapoor’s work.
Kapoor’s artwork, amusingly called ‘Descent into Limbo’, is a part of ‘Anish Kapoor: Works, Thoughts, Experiments’. The artwork comprises of a cubic building with a circular hole whose sides are coated in black paint to give illusion of an infinite space or a black circle.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Prateik Babbar Blames Drug Addiction For His Slow Career, Takes Full Responsibility For His Actions
- Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Surviving the Past: How the Descendants of Royal Bloodlines are Celebrating Eid-al-Adha
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...