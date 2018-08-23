GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Falls Into Anish Kapoor's Bottomless Pit Artwork in Portugal, Lands in Hospital

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
Kapoor’s Bottomless art Pitwork has been temporarily closed for the public to reassess the museum's safety protocols while continuing to maintain the dignity of Kapoor’s work.
New Delhi: British artist Anish Kapoor, best known for creating phenomenal artworks based on his fascination for the void, has unwittingly landed a 60-year-old Italian man in a hospital after he fell into an eight-foot pit.

While it remains unclear as to how the man fell into the hole, given that the museum had warning signs posted around the area, a spokesperson for the Fundação de Serralves museum in Portugal said that the man had already left the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kapoor’s artwork has been temporarily closed for the public to reassess the museum's safety protocols while continuing to maintain the dignity of Kapoor’s work.

Kapoor’s artwork, amusingly called ‘Descent into Limbo’, is a part of ‘Anish Kapoor: Works, Thoughts, Experiments’. The artwork comprises of a cubic building with a circular hole whose sides are coated in black paint to give illusion of an infinite space or a black circle.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
