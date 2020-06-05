Man Falls to Death at Monastery-turned-quarantine Centre in Bihar Two Days After Returning From Jeddah

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned from abroad by a flight under the Vande Bharat Mission was on Friday found dead at the quarantine facility where he was lodged upon arrival, police said.

The deceased, Vicky, was a resident of Gopalganj district. He was lodged at Nigama monastery in Bodh Gaya since his return from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on June 3, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gaya) Rajiv Mishra said.

"His death has been caused by a fall from the roof of the monastery, which had been converted into a quarantine centre. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was in a state of mental distress and committed suicide," the SSP said.

The officer said before the incident, family members of the deceased had called on him and upon their departure, Vicky had been desperate to go home.

The stranded Indians brought back as part of the Vande Bharat Mission have to undergo a mandatory, seven-day institutional quarantine before heading home.

Officials in the district administration said TrueNat test reports of the deceased were negative (for COVID-19), a reason why his sample was not sent for a more detailed examination to ascertain his coronavirus status.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Divisional Commissioner of Gaya, Asangaba Chuba AO has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged suicide, officials said.