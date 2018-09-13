English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Files PIL Against Mobile Phone Usage, HC Asks Him to Surrender His Phone First
Rajendra Diwan had filed a PIL before the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking various directions from the court to ensure people are made aware of the dangers of using mobile phones.
(Representative Image. Reuters)
New Delhi: For convincing the court about risks of using mobile phones, a 'public spirited' petitioner has been given a simple task — hand over his own mobile phone first.
Rajendra Diwan had filed a PIL before the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking various directions from the court to ensure people are made aware of the dangers of using mobile phones.
He sought an order for the Madhya Pradesh government to spread awareness and keep children, pregnant women and others at bay from the 'harmful' effects of using the mobile phones.
But when Diwan's lawyer showed up the before a bench headed by Chief Justice Hemant Gupta, the bench presented a unique condition.
It asked Diwan's lawyer whether his client was willing to first get rid of his own mobile phone.
The court sought to know from the lawyer that should a PIL against use of mobile phone be entertained at the instance of someone who himself was using a mobile phone.
Diwan's advocate was taken aback by the bench's query and sought some time to get instructions from his client.
The court then passed its order: Learned counsel for the petitioners seeks some time as to whether the petitioners are ready and willing to surrender their mobiles so as to firstly protect themselves from the hazardous use of mobile before seeking directions in this matter.
It gave Diwan two weeks to decide but made it clear that the fate of the PIL could very much depend on whether he wishes to set an example by himself or not.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
