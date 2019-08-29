Take the pledge to vote

Man Fires in Air at Toll Plaza in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Along with 4 Others

The firing incident that came at a time when Tamil Nadu has been on an alert following intelligence reports about infiltration of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists created a scare.

PTI

August 29, 2019
Man Fires in Air at Toll Plaza in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Along with 4 Others
Image for representation.
Madurai: A man allegedly opened fire in the air at a toll plaza on the city outskirts after refusing to pay the toll even as four other occupants of the SUV he came in drove away, police said on Thursday.

Police personnel present in the vicinity overpowered him and soon nabbed the other four people, at nearby Valanthur after intercepting the vehicle.

Police said none was injured in the incident that occurred past midnight Wednesday and all the five people have been arrested and four 'illegal' guns recovered from them.

The firing incident that came at a time when Tamil Nadu has been on an alert following intelligence reports about infiltration of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists created a scare.

According to police, the five, who came in a sports utility vehicle, refused to pay toll at Kappalur toll plaza. A youth got down from the car and picked up an argument with the employees before suddenly pulling out the hand gun and firing in the air to scare them, police said.

He was later identified as Sasikumar and investigations were on, they said without giving any other detail about the arrested.

