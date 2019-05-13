Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Man Flashes 23-year-old Woman in ATM Kiosk in Mumbai's Mulund, Arrested After She Films Incident

The incident took place in the wee hours of morning, when the complainant stopped at the Hari Om Nagar road ATM in Mulund (East) on her way back home to withdraw money and pay her rickshaw driver.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Flashes 23-year-old Woman in ATM Kiosk in Mumbai's Mulund, Arrested After She Films Incident
Image for representation.
Loading...
A Thane resident was arrested on Sunday for allegedly flashing a 23-year-old woman and touching her inappropriately inside an ATM kiosk.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar and is a resident of Kopri.

The incident took place in the wee hours of morning, when the complainant stopped at the Hari Om Nagar road ATM in Mulund (East) on her way back home to withdraw money and pay her rickshaw driver.

However, she faced an issue while making the withdrawal. Kumbharkar, who was inside the kiosk at that time, offered to pay the driver on her behalf. When the complainant refused, he touched her inappropriately and flashed her.

The woman started to film the incident on her phone, the report said, adding that on seeing the camera the accused fled the spot. She then showed the video to the cops who were on patrol duty in vicinity.

The police then chased the accused for about a kilometre before nabbing him, the deputy commissioner of police was quoted as saying by HT.

The accused was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman took to social media and tagged the Mumbai Police to share her experience and later thanked them for helping her. "What he did, was scary and terrifying. This was a locality wherein I felt safe. But he has ruined it for me. I can't walk the streets feeling the same sense of safety," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

This is what happened: Last night, I was coming home from bandra after a gig and I stopped the rickshaw at an ATM near my house. I enter the ATM and I'm frustrated when the machine won't dispense money. This is the first time when the man (Sandeep Khumbharkar) enters the ATM and asks if I need help or want him to pay for the ride. I politely decline saying that I'll manage. Once I exit the ATM, I get into an argument with the rickshaw guy with regards to how I'll be paying him the fare. This is when a cop car pulls up and I explain my situation to them. 5-10 mins after talking to the cops, I say that I'll give the ATM another try. I'm once again at the ATM trying to withdraw money. And the man enters the ATM once again. But this time, he moves in closer and touches my shoulder and thigh, again asking if I need help. I instantly back off and yell at him to stay away from me and that I don't need his help. I go back to trying to withdraw money again, and he's still there. When I hear him, he's calling out to me and blatantly asking me to look at his hard dick that he had pulled out of his denim's zipper area. I quietly start my video recorder and turn the camera right at him. That's when he freaks out and runs out of the ATM. I run to the cop car and show them the video. They instantly start following the guy who has fled on his scooter. So today morning, I go the police station and they have already informed me that they have the guy in custody. He's crying and pleading. But I knew I had to take action against him. So along with my dad, I filed an FIR against him. He claimed to be drunk at the time, which does not exuse his actions at all. What he did, was scary and terrifying. This was a locality wherein I felt safe. But he has ruined it for me. I can't walk the streets feeling the same sense of safety. AND THIS IS MY HOME! I will be giving my official statement to the judge in the coming week and I plan on taking this man to court and make him pay for the way he made feel. What's baffling is that he felt it was okay to flash his dick in a place full of cameras. (Continued in comments)

A post shared by ℍℕ (@shibxni) on


| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram