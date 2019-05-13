Man Flashes 23-year-old Woman in ATM Kiosk in Mumbai's Mulund, Arrested After She Films Incident
The incident took place in the wee hours of morning, when the complainant stopped at the Hari Om Nagar road ATM in Mulund (East) on her way back home to withdraw money and pay her rickshaw driver.
Image for representation.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar and is a resident of Kopri.
The incident took place in the wee hours of morning, when the complainant stopped at the Hari Om Nagar road ATM in Mulund (East) on her way back home to withdraw money and pay her rickshaw driver.
However, she faced an issue while making the withdrawal. Kumbharkar, who was inside the kiosk at that time, offered to pay the driver on her behalf. When the complainant refused, he touched her inappropriately and flashed her.
The woman started to film the incident on her phone, the report said, adding that on seeing the camera the accused fled the spot. She then showed the video to the cops who were on patrol duty in vicinity.
The police then chased the accused for about a kilometre before nabbing him, the deputy commissioner of police was quoted as saying by HT.
The accused was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The woman took to social media and tagged the Mumbai Police to share her experience and later thanked them for helping her. "What he did, was scary and terrifying. This was a locality wherein I felt safe. But he has ruined it for me. I can't walk the streets feeling the same sense of safety," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
This is what happened: Last night, I was coming home from bandra after a gig and I stopped the rickshaw at an ATM near my house. I enter the ATM and I'm frustrated when the machine won't dispense money. This is the first time when the man (Sandeep Khumbharkar) enters the ATM and asks if I need help or want him to pay for the ride. I politely decline saying that I'll manage. Once I exit the ATM, I get into an argument with the rickshaw guy with regards to how I'll be paying him the fare. This is when a cop car pulls up and I explain my situation to them. 5-10 mins after talking to the cops, I say that I'll give the ATM another try. I'm once again at the ATM trying to withdraw money. And the man enters the ATM once again. But this time, he moves in closer and touches my shoulder and thigh, again asking if I need help. I instantly back off and yell at him to stay away from me and that I don't need his help. I go back to trying to withdraw money again, and he's still there. When I hear him, he's calling out to me and blatantly asking me to look at his hard dick that he had pulled out of his denim's zipper area. I quietly start my video recorder and turn the camera right at him. That's when he freaks out and runs out of the ATM. I run to the cop car and show them the video. They instantly start following the guy who has fled on his scooter. So today morning, I go the police station and they have already informed me that they have the guy in custody. He's crying and pleading. But I knew I had to take action against him. So along with my dad, I filed an FIR against him. He claimed to be drunk at the time, which does not exuse his actions at all. What he did, was scary and terrifying. This was a locality wherein I felt safe. But he has ruined it for me. I can't walk the streets feeling the same sense of safety. AND THIS IS MY HOME! I will be giving my official statement to the judge in the coming week and I plan on taking this man to court and make him pay for the way he made feel. What's baffling is that he felt it was okay to flash his dick in a place full of cameras. (Continued in comments)
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Becoming More Transparent, as it Readies For Battles With Disney+ And Apple TV+
- 'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Takes The First Steps For Global Broadband Connectivity
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- Elections 2019, Phase 6: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders on Poll Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s