Man Flashes 23-year-old Woman in ATM Kiosk in Mumbai's Mulund, Arrested After She Films Incident

A Thane resident was arrested on Sunday for allegedly flashing a 23-year-old woman and touching her inappropriately inside an ATM kiosk.According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar and is a resident of Kopri.The incident took place in the wee hours of morning, when the complainant stopped at the Hari Om Nagar road ATM in Mulund (East) on her way back home to withdraw money and pay her rickshaw driver.However, she faced an issue while making the withdrawal. Kumbharkar, who was inside the kiosk at that time, offered to pay the driver on her behalf. When the complainant refused, he touched her inappropriately and flashed her.The woman started to film the incident on her phone, the report said, adding that on seeing the camera the accused fled the spot. She then showed the video to the cops who were on patrol duty in vicinity.The police then chased the accused for about a kilometre before nabbing him, the deputy commissioner of police was quoted as saying by HT.The accused was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The woman took to social media and tagged the Mumbai Police to share her experience and later thanked them for helping her. "What he did, was scary and terrifying. This was a locality wherein I felt safe. But he has ruined it for me. I can't walk the streets feeling the same sense of safety," she wrote.