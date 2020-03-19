Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Fleeing Kerala Quarantine Centre Nabbed From Assam-Bound Train

The youth was later admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Assam, following which, all passengers on-board the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Express were screened and advised home isolation.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Man Fleeing Kerala Quarantine Centre Nabbed From Assam-Bound Train
The person was nabbed while he was returning his home in Assam's Morigaon district. (Image: PTI)

Guwahati: A man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was nabbed from a Silchar-bound train on Thursday, days after he fled a quarantine facility in Kerala, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

The 24-year-old was later admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in Assam, it said in a statement.

Following the incident, all passengers on-board the Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Express were screened and advised home isolation.

The person was nabbed while he was returning to his home in Assam's Morigaon district. He fled the quarantine centre in Kerala, travelled on a train to Chennai, took another train to Howrah and then boarded the Kanchanjunga Express at Sealdah station in Kolkata, it said.

"The RPF was informed by the Morigaon additional superintendent of police that a person from the district had jumped quarantine in Kerala," NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda said.

The man was traced from the general coach of the train when it stopped at New Bongaigaon railway station, he said.

"The man was immediately de-boarded and screened at the station. He was admitted to a railway hospital at New Bongaigaon, where he is under watch," the chief public relation officer informed.

