Man Flees Testing Centre in Andhra Pradesh after 80-year-old Mother Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A son left his 80-year-old mother and fled after she tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

The elderly woman, who lives in Goa, recently came to Macherla in Andhra to see her son and then tested positive. The woman and her son went to a testing centre to collect her test report on Friday. After the result turned up positive, her son fled the premises allegedly in fear, said Macherla police inspector Rajeshwara Rao.

The woman was pictured sitting alone at a nearby bus stand.

Local residents informed government authorities after knowing her plight -- the woman has now been sent to a quarantine centre.

"As soon as we received information, we shifted her to a nearby quarantine centre," confirmed Rao. "We have spoken to the son, who is physically challenged. We are trying to counsel him."