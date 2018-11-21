English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nepal Man Flees to India After Raping 12-year-old Girl, Arrested from Gurgaon
Rajan Bika, a resident of Bharatpur Municipality in central Nepal's Chitawan district, allegedly took a 12-year-old girl to an isolated place in the evening of November 10 and raped her, they said, adding a case was filed by the victim the next day.
Representative image/Reuters
Kathmandu: A 27-year-old Nepali citizen who had fled to India after allegedly raping a minor a week ago has been arrested from Gurgaon near India's capital New Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
Rajan Bika, a resident of Bharatpur Municipality in central Nepal's Chitawan district, allegedly took a 12-year-old girl to an isolated place in the evening of November 10 and raped her, they said, adding a case was filed by the victim the next day.
Following which, police managed to track Bika's mobile location in Bardaghat and Butwal, and deployed teams to arrest him.
According to police, the accused, along with his wife, managed to escape to India via Sunauli border and reached New Delhi.
A team, under Inspector Ganesh Poudel, was also sent to India to arrest the accused.
"The police team, in plainclothes, visited New Delhi along with the victim's family members and arrested the accused a week after committing the crime from Gurgaon, near New Delhi, on Sunday," said a senior police officer at Chitawan District Police Office.
He was produced at the Chitawan district court which remanded him to 10-day police custody for further investigation into the case, the official said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- Fury Over Jack Dorsey Holding 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Poster Shows Reality Eludes Casteist Souls
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
