GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Forcibly Kisses 21-year-old Woman on Railway Platform in Mumbai, Caught on Camera

Police managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a Mumbai local train and forcibly kissed her.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Delhi: A man forcibly kissed a 21-year-old woman on railway station platform in Mumbai on Thursday. The accused has been arrested after the incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

It was noticed by a police officer examining the footage who sent two officials to probe the incident, ANI reported.

They managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a local train to Ghansoli for her job and forcibly kissed her.

Based on the woman’s complaint and the CCTV footage, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as 43-year old Naresh Kurnashankar Joshi, a resident of Ghansoli. He was then handed over the railway police who have registered a case.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You