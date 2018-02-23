English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Forcibly Kisses 21-year-old Woman on Railway Platform in Mumbai, Caught on Camera
Police managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a Mumbai local train and forcibly kissed her.
New Delhi: A man forcibly kissed a 21-year-old woman on railway station platform in Mumbai on Thursday. The accused has been arrested after the incident was caught on a CCTV camera.
It was noticed by a police officer examining the footage who sent two officials to probe the incident, ANI reported.
They managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a local train to Ghansoli for her job and forcibly kissed her.
Based on the woman’s complaint and the CCTV footage, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as 43-year old Naresh Kurnashankar Joshi, a resident of Ghansoli. He was then handed over the railway police who have registered a case.
Also Watch
It was noticed by a police officer examining the footage who sent two officials to probe the incident, ANI reported.
They managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a local train to Ghansoli for her job and forcibly kissed her.
Based on the woman’s complaint and the CCTV footage, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as 43-year old Naresh Kurnashankar Joshi, a resident of Ghansoli. He was then handed over the railway police who have registered a case.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18