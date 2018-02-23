Man Forcibly Kisses 21-year-old Woman on Railway Platform in Mumbai, Caught on Camera

A man forcibly kissed a 21-year-old woman on railway station platform in Mumbai on Thursday. The accused has been arrested after the incident was caught on a CCTV camera.It was noticed by a police officer examining the footage who sent two officials to probe the incident, ANI reported.They managed to locate the woman on the platform who told them the man approached her as she was waiting for a local train to Ghansoli for her job and forcibly kissed her.Based on the woman’s complaint and the CCTV footage, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as 43-year old Naresh Kurnashankar Joshi, a resident of Ghansoli. He was then handed over the railway police who have registered a case.