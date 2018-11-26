Man Forcing Married Woman for Relationship Drags Her Out of Home in Kolkata, 3 Held

The police arrested three persons early on Monday for allegedly trying to drag a woman out of her home and assaulting her family members.Police said the main accused, 43-year-old Basudeb Mondal, had been forcing the woman to get into a relationship with him for the past six months.Mondal and his accomplices also beat up policemen who had gone there after being informed about the incident.Mondal and aides reached the woman's residence in Panchasayar area late last night and tried to drag her out, assaulted her husband, her son and other family members when they tried to resist them, a senior police officer said."Somehow the woman's family managed to call 100 and we reached the spot. Two of our officers who went there were also assaulted by Mondal and his men. We arrested three of them while some managed to flee," the officer said.Initial probe revealed that the woman's family members came to know Mondal in connection when they wanted to purchase a plot of land and since then he has been trying to force her to get into a relationship and was asking for sexual favour, the officer said.Mondal is a resident of Sonarpur in neighbouring South 24 Parganas district."We are looking into the matter and trying to find out Mondal's other accomplices," the officer said.