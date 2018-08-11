English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Found Active on Pakistani WhatsApp Groups, Detained in Rajasthan
According to police, Ayan a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh worked at a garment factory and was staying in a hotel for the last few days.
Jaipur: A man active in several Pakistani groups on WhatsApp was detained in Rajasthan's Banswara district, the police said on Saturday.
Identified as Ayan, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, he was staying in a hotel for the last few days. He came here in search of a job and was working at a garment factory, SP Banswara Kaluram Rawat told PTI.
"When his mobile phone was checked during routine checking yesterday (Friday), he was found active in several groups operated from Pakistan," he said.
SHO, Kotwali police station, Shaitan Singh said he was interrogated jointly by the local police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad.
"He came in touch with the owner of the factory through WhatsApp," he said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
