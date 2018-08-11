Man Found Active on Pakistani WhatsApp Groups, Detained in Rajasthan

A man active in several Pakistani groups on WhatsApp was detained in Rajasthan's Banswara district, the police said on Saturday.Identified as Ayan, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, he was staying in a hotel for the last few days. He came here in search of a job and was working at a garment factory, SP Banswara Kaluram Rawat told PTI."When his mobile phone was checked during routine checking yesterday (Friday), he was found active in several groups operated from Pakistan," he said.SHO, Kotwali police station, Shaitan Singh said he was interrogated jointly by the local police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad."He came in touch with the owner of the factory through WhatsApp," he said.