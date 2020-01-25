Take the pledge to vote

  

Man Found Dead at Five-star Hotel in Delhi, Had Put 'Do Not Disturb' Outside Room

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Some medicine strips were also found there, a senior police officer said.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Man Found Dead at Five-star Hotel in Delhi, Had Put 'Do Not Disturb' Outside Room
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a five-star hotel room here, with police suspecting a case of suicide.

The victim was identified as Karan Chandra, a resident of Malviya Nagar, they said.

The incident came to light after the hotel authority after the guest was unresponsive for a prolonged period and the staff notified about a foul smell coming from his room, the police said.

Police personnel, along with hotel staff, opened the door and found Chandra lying dead. Investigation revealed that he had been staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he put a tag of 'do not disturb' out of his room, the police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Some medicine strips were also found there, a senior police officer said.

On the day of his scheduled checkout, the duty manager tried to contact on his mobile number and intercom, but no response came. The hotel staff went to the room and knocked the door but he did not give any response, the police said.

The body has been taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further proceedings, they said.

