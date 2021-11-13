Man Found Dead in Saket Court, Second Incident in a Week

The body of a 31-year-old man was found on the seventh floor of the Saket Court, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a team from Saket police station led by ASI Hariman reached the spot after receiving a call in this regard at 9.41 a.m.

A similar incident was reported two days back when the body of a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court.

Upon inquiry, it was found that a sweeper named Akash noticed the body, which was lying on the seventh floor of the fire exit staircase of the building, when he went there for cleaning.

According to the police, the deceased was a lift operator who has been identified as Yogesh Kumar from Aligarh in UP. Presently he used to live in Dakshinpuri in Delhi.

He was an employee of Swastik Electotac Pvt Ltd, a firm been engaged by the PWD for supplying manpower for maintenance of the court complex in Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, for the last about four yrs.

From initial inquiry, it has been known that Yogesh Kumar was addicted to liquor and other intoxications, the police said. He was not on duty for the last 3-4 days.

He never remained punctual on his duty that’s why he was not being deployed as the lift operator, but was given the work of cleaning etc. by the supervisor, the police added.

The forensi team has inspected the spot. No foul play is suspected as no external injury was found on the body. The mother of the deceased has been informed. The body has been sent to AIIMS for Postmortem.

A case under CrPC Section 174 has been registered, and further inquiry is underway, the police said.

