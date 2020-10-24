Man Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan In Hotel Room

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Saturday. Balwinder Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, was in the garment business. He had come to Delhi for work and was staying at the hotel for the last three-four days, they said.

Police said a 10-page suicide note has been recovered where its stated that no one is responsible for his death. Police, however, said they are analysing it. Financial crisis is cited as a reason behind the extreme step, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, “On Friday, we received information from a hotel that a customer was not opening his room’s door since morning. “On reaching the spot, Singh was found hanging from the ceiling fan with his turban. He was immediately rushed to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead.” He said inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body has been preserved at mortuary for next 72 hours, after taking samples for COVID-19. The relatives of the deceased, including his brother Lakhwinder, were examined and their statements were recorded. They do not expect any foul play into the incident, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor