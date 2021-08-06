Man Found Hanging From Tree Near In-Laws House, Family Suspects Wife Plotted ‘Murder’

A 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his in-laws house in West Bengal’s Malda district on Friday. His family members suspect it to be a case of murder and claimed that the wife plotted it. The incident was reported from Baishnabnagar town in Malda.

The victim has been identified as Madan Choudhury, a resident of Madhugahr under Kalichak police station, a car dealer by profession. “The victim’s family claims that Choudhury has been murdered by his wife and in-laws,” a police officer said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, Choudhury’s wife along with their daughter was staying at his in-laws’ place for the last six months. Choudhury’s family said that the couple had separated due to some problems but they had not filed for a divorce.

Choudhury’s family members added that Deepa had called him to Malda recently to resolve all issues and start their marriage life afresh. “She had called him on Wednesday and asked him to take her back. On receiving the call, he went to his in-laws’ place hoping things would smoothen again but the very next day he was found hanging from a tree nearby," added a relative.

A police officer said that they have received a complaint against five people, including Chodhury’s wife, for allegedly murdering him. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles. A case of unnatural death has been registered. The reasons behind the death will be clear after we receive the postmortem report,” said the officer of Vaishnavnagar police station.

He added that if they find any substantial evidence against Choudhury’s wife and four others mentioned in the complaint during their investigation then they will file an FIR under various IPC sections accordingly.

