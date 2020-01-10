Man Found Hanging Inside Passenger Train in UP
The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on the basis of the ticket recovered from his pocket. A slip with a mobile number was also recovered.
Representative image.
Jhansi: A middle-aged man was found hanging inside an empty compartment of the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. The body was found on Thursday when the train had been shunted to the yard.
According to sources, the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger was standing at platform number seven on Thursday when one of the passengers noticed a man hanging from the ceiling fan of compartment number 11584 and sounded an alert. The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took down the body and sent it for post- mortem.
Jhansi GRP statement said: "We are trying to establish his credentials. The reason behind the act is not known as of now."
