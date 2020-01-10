Man Found Hanging Inside Passenger Train in UP

Jhansi: A middle-aged man was found hanging inside an empty compartment of the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. The body was found on Thursday when the train had been shunted to the yard.

According to sources, the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger was standing at platform number seven on Thursday when one of the passengers noticed a man hanging from the ceiling fan of compartment number 11584 and sounded an alert. The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took down the body and sent it for post- mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on the basis of the ticket recovered from his pocket. A slip with a mobile number was also recovered.

Jhansi GRP statement said: "We are trying to establish his credentials. The reason behind the act is not known as of now."

