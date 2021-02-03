News18 Logo

Man Found in Possession of 80 Kg Beef Arrested, Say UP Police

Image for representation

Image for representation

A man was arrested in a village under Kudwar police station area of in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district after being found in possession of 80 kg of beef, police said. Armaan, a history-sheeter of the Kudwar police station, was nabbed on a tip-off that he would be taking the beef in a sack on his motorcycle for selling it, Circle Officer Satish Shukla said.

The police registered a case in this connection and are trying to nab Armaan's accomplice, he added.


