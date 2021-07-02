Man Found Sleeping At AAP’s Surat Office Turns Out To Be A BJP Worker

A picture of a man lying in an unconscious state at the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat has gone viral on the Internet. In the snap, the man can be seen lying on the floor with his legs resting on a sofa. In the background, we can spot the AAP party banner featuring the image of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP office is located in Surat’s Gopipura area. The picture was shared by BJP leader Vrajesh Unadkat, municipal councilor of ward number 21, Surat, on Facebook. Along with the picture, he wrote a text in Gujarat that loosely translated to, “Hey, wake up we have to change Gujarat”.

After the image went viral, AAP decided to look into the matter. Post investigation, it came out that the picture is of a BJP worker, reported Aaj Tak.

The investigation team took the CCTV footage in account and found that two BJP workers entered the office premises and clicked that picture, the report added.

The workers were identified as Himanshu Mehta, the man in the picture, and Jayraj Sahukar. After clicking the photo, the workers circulated it in different BJP WhatsApp groups, the report stated.

As per the report, BJP also has an office in the same area of Surat.

On June 30, AAP alleged that their members were attacked in Junagarh, Gujarat. The party leaders were conducting a “yatra campaign” when the incident took place. Close to 10 people were injured during the clash. Reacting to the incident, Arvind Kejriwal said that “no one is safe in Gujarat”.

अगर इशुदान और महेश भाई जैसे लोगों पर गुजरात में खुलेआम हमला हो रहा है तो तो गुजरात में कोई सुरक्षित नहीं हैये हिंसा आपकी बौखलाहट है, आपकी हार है लोगों को अच्छी सहूलियतें देकर उनका दिल जीतिए, विपक्ष पर हमले कराकर उन्हें डराइए मत। ये लोग डरने वाले नहीं। https://t.co/HcSZ25PzHd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 30, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the Delhi chief minister said that he had a word with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and has asked him to look into the matter.

“Urged him (Vijay Rupani) to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers,” the minister said.

Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji. Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers. https://t.co/BoZ8QDdthu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 30, 2021

AAP, on June 14, announced that the party will contest 2022 Gujarat assembly elections on all 182 seats. Kejriwal made the announcement during his one-day visit to the state.

