Man from Assam Held in Tamil Nadu For Viewing and Posting Child Porn Videos Online
The police said that cases under the POCSO Act and IT Act have been registered against the accused and investigations are on to catch others viewing the videos posted by him.
(Representative image)
Coimbatore: A 23-year-old man, hailing from Assam, was on Saturday arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Pollachi for allegedly viewing and uploading child pornographic photographs and videos on the social media, police said.
Based on a complaint, Randa Basumatary, who works in a tiles shop, was taken into custody, they added.
During interrogation, Basumatary confessed to watching such videos and transferring them to his friends' phones. He said he had also uploaded videos onto Facebook page, police said.
Cases under the POCSO Act and IT Act have been registered and Basumatary has been arrested. Investigations are on to catch others viewing the videos posted by the accused, they added.
