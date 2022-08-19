Man From Begusarai Marries Six Women in 17 Years, Wife Complains to Police

Kapil Sharma’s debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu revolved around a man who had three wives and juggled them through the entire day to balance his life. Yet in the film Kapil’s character faced problems. Something similar has been reported in the Begusarai district of Bihar. The man here didn’t have just three, but six wives. You heard it right, he first got married in 2005 and for the past 17 years, he has been married time and again.

The man named Ranjan Kumar, a resident from Cheria Bariarpur block, Begusarai married Ruby Kumari in 2005. The couple shares two children. When Ruby got to know about his relationships and confronted him. Rajan allegedly beat the victim, after which she was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for treatment. During treatment, the victim told about the incidents to the police officials. She also informed the police that her husband has married five times more, which left the officials shocked.

She informed the officials that Ranjan has married another woman who resides in Delhi and a woman from Maner in Bihar. She further also stated that the man didn’t stop there as he had three other relationships in Jharkhand and also married them. Ruby also claimed that her husband has kept in touch with women for his sexual needs.

She also mentioned that Rajan is living with his other wife from Jharkhand in his ancestral residence in Cheria Bariarpur with whom he shares three children. When she opposed the same, her husband brutally beat her up. The victim is currently being treated at the hospital and has also appealed to the district administration to look into the matter and urged for justice.

After the incident was reported by the victim, the police probed the matter. The investigation is underway and it will be clearer if the claims made by the victim are true or not.

