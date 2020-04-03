Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Man from Delhi's Vasant Kunj Files FIR against Father for Violating Lockdown Norms

In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man from Delhi's Vasant Kunj Files FIR against Father for Violating Lockdown Norms
For representation: A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man from southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj has lodged an FIR against his father for violating lockdown norms, police said on Friday.

In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.

Abhishek said he lives in Rajokari area and works in an automobile company.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, over 50 people have lost their lives and more than 2,000 have tested positive for the infection.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    756,401

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,030,633

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,003

     

  • Total DEATHS

    54,229

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres