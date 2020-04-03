Man from Delhi's Vasant Kunj Files FIR against Father for Violating Lockdown Norms
In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.
For representation: A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment outside a government-run night shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man from southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj has lodged an FIR against his father for violating lockdown norms, police said on Friday.
In the FIR, filed on Wednesday at Vasant Kunj South police station, Abhishek has said his father Virender Singh (59) does not follow the lockdown rules and keeps roaming in the area.
Abhishek said he lives in Rajokari area and works in an automobile company.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, over 50 people have lost their lives and more than 2,000 have tested positive for the infection.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disney+ Hotstar is Now Live in India: Here Are All The Subscription Options
- Sunil Grover Shares Video from Kapil Sharma Show, Says it Makes Him Emotional
- Concerned Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Parents were with Her in COVID-19 Situation
- 'Light Diyas of Reason not Superstition': Opposition Slams PM Modi's Appeal to Indians for April 5
- Facebook Messenger Gets Windows And macOS Apps; Group Video Chats Will be Fun