india

1-MIN READ

Man from PoK Detained by Army Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Representative image.

Mohammad Zahid, a resident of Fatehpur village, was noticed by the army while moving from across the LoC in the Kirni sector and was immediately taken into custody.

A 20-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was detained by army personnel on Sunday after he intruded into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

Mohammad Zahid, a resident of Fatehpur village, was noticed by the army while moving from across the LoC in the Kirni sector and was immediately taken into custody, they said.

No objectionable material has been recovered from him, but he is being questioned, they added. A defence spokesman confirmed the detention of the youth from PoK and said further details are awaited.

first published:June 06, 2021, 22:36 IST