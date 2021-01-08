News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Man from PoK Who Crossed LoC Handed Over to Pakistan Army: Official
1-MIN READ

Man from PoK Who Crossed LoC Handed Over to Pakistan Army: Official

Ali Haider, resident of Mirpur in PoK was handed over to Pakistan Army. (Image: News18)

Ali Haider, resident of Mirpur in PoK was handed over to Pakistan Army. (Image: News18)

After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.

A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31 and was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, sources said on Friday. "The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur in PoK," a source said.

After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...