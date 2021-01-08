Next Story
Man from PoK Who Crossed LoC Handed Over to Pakistan Army: Official
Ali Haider, resident of Mirpur in PoK was handed over to Pakistan Army. (Image: News18)
A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) on December 31 and was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, sources said on Friday. "The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur in PoK," a source said.
After due process, he was handed over by the Indian Army to the Pakistan Army, the source added.