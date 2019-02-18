LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Man from Srinagar Held for Cheating Job-seekers of Rs 60 Lakh

A special police team arrested Gulam Mohammed Illahi alias Gulzar of Srinagar for having cheated 24 job-seekers after collectingRs 60 lakh from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said in a press release.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
Image only for representational purpose.
Hyderabad: A 54-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir doing business here has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh after promising them government jobs, police said Monday.

He promised the victims employment in Railways, SBI and FCI among others, the official said in the press release.

From January 2018, the accused, along with other absconding accused, got the victims to pay Rs 2.50 lakh each by creating fake online website of Railway Recruitment Board, fake offer letters, fake training and also conducted medical tests at Bardhaman, Kolkata, the official said.

After receiving the cash, the accused and others absconded from Hyderabad since June last.

On receipt of complaint from the victims, a case was registered and investigation began, the senior police official said.

On information that the accused was moving around in Kolkata, UttarPradesh and Bihar, the special team apprehendedGulzar in Uttar Pradesh and brought him to Hyderabad on transit warrant and produced him before a local court, the release added
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
