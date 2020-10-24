Man Gets 14-year Jail In Dowry Death Case

News18 Logo

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 23: The district court here on Friday sentenced a man to 14-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 10,000 fine in a dowry death case. Yusuf, a resident of Secunderabad, had lodged a complaint with the Khanpur police on February 24, 2016 that his son-in-law Fakira, a resident of Bagwala locality in Khanpur, set her daughter Gulshan on fire after the demand for additional dowry was not met. Taking immediate action, police arrested Fakira. After the completion of the hearing on Friday, the court delivered the sentence.

  First Published: October 24, 2020, 12:58 IST
