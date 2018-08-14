GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day
Man Gets 15 years' Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor

The Palamau District and Sessions Judge, Devendra Kumar Pathak convicted Ramesh Bhuiyan for raping a minor girl at Bakikhurd village in January 2017 and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 10:41 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Medininagar (Jharkhand): A Medininagar court sentenced a man on Tuesday to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Jharkhand's Palamau district last year.

The Palamau District and Sessions Judge, Devendra Kumar Pathak convicted Ramesh Bhuiyan for raping a minor girl at Bakikhurd village in January 2017 and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Bhuiyan.

According to an FIR lodged in this regard, Bhuiyan, a neighbour of the girl, had entered into her house and raped her when she was alone.

The girl was alone at home as her parents had gone to the market. When her parents returned, the girl narrated her ordeal before them. Following this, they lodged an FIR against Bhuiyan.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
