Man Gets 22-year-old Daughter Drugged, Thrown into Canal in UP
The body of the 22-year-old woman, who was drugged and thrown into a canal in Parai village, is yet to be recovered.
Representative Image.
Muzaffarnagar: In an apparent case of killing, a 22-year-old woman was drugged and thrown into a canal here by her father and his accomplices in a village here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Parai village on Wednesday, they said.
The victim's father, Virpal, and another person were arrested in this connection based on a complaint by 23-year-old man Arjun, who was in a relationship with the woman, Chapar police station in-charge H Singh said.
During interrogation, Virpal admitted that he gave his daughter an intoxicant and had her thrown her into the canal for "tarnishing the family's name", Singh said. The body of the woman is yet to be recovered, he added.
