Man Gets Death Penalty For Murder Case in Assam; His Mother, Sister Awarded Life Term
The fast-track court of Kamrup awarded life term to mother and sister of Govind Singhal for murder of a college student and tampering of evidence and criminal conspiracy in the same case.
Image for representation only.
Guwahati: A local court on Saturday gave death sentence to a man for burning alive fellow college student Shweta Agarwal in 2017.
The fast-track court of Kamrup also awarded life term to his mother and sister for murder, tampering of evidence and criminal conspiracy.
Sessions Judge Aparesh Chackraborty had convicted Govind Singhal, his mother Kamala Devi and sister Bhawani on July 30 for the murder of Shweta, the state topper in commerce stream of class 12 examination in 2015.
Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Saturday, the judge said Singhal killed the woman in a premeditated cold-blooded manner.
Her charred body was found in the washroom of Singhal's house at Bharalumukh area in Guwahati on December 4, 2017. Singhal and Agarwal were students of the same college and he had brought her to their residence after her exam.
Agarwal's family lawyer Abhijit Bhattacharjee told reporters that there were 13 injury marks on her body, and the post-mortem report stated that she was burnt alive after the injuries were inflicted on her.
"We provided proof before the court that Singhal's mother and sister had helped him in assaulting her and burning her alive as a single person cannot inflict 13 wounds," Bhattacharjee said.
A relative of her said Agarwal was never Singhal's girlfriend as reported in a section of the media but it was a one-sided affair.
A document of 16th November, 2017 in which she said "my answer is no and always is no" proved Singhal's motive for killing her, Bhattacharjee said without explaining what sort of document it was.
After the verdict, Agarwal's father told reporters that his daughter got justice and thanked the court for the judgment.
The defence counsel said they would move the high court against the verdict.
The three were sent to the Guwahati Central Jail
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test
- In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release
- 'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Received
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription