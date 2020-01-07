Man Gets Four Terms of Life Sentence, Fine of Rs 4,500 for Raping Minor Daughter in Tamil Nadu
Kumar, a daily wage labourer of Madhukarai in the district was charged with repeatedly raping his 10-year-old daughter, who lived with him after his wife died.
Representative image.
Thanjavur(TN): A 31-year-old man, who raped his minor daughter in the district, was handed four terms of life sentence by a court here on Tuesday. Mahila Court judge Ezhilarasi sentenced Kumar to four terms of life imprisonment which should run continuously with a clear order that he should not be released from the prison till his death.
The judge also slapped a fine of Rs 4,500 on the convict. Besides, he was sentenced to six months of imprisonment for threatening to kill his daughter. The Judge also recommended to the state government to
provide a solatium of Rs five lakh beside providing medical treatment to the affected girl.
Kumar, a daily wage labourer of Madhukarai in the district was charged with repeatedly raping his 10-year-old daughter, who lived with him after his wife died. He had threatened to kill his daughter if she revealed that she was raped and had behaved like a psychic, the prosecution said.
The school teachers at Mathukarai, where the girl lived with her father found changes in her physical appearance and enquired with her following which she narrated the ordeal.
Subsequently, a complaint was lodged to the child line and Kumar was arrested. The girl was rescued and sent to child care home.
During the medical examination, it was found that the girl had HIV, which she contracted from her father.
