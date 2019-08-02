Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting 5-yr-old Girl in Maharashtra

In the verdict, District Judge also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on Prashant Ingle alias Guddu after convicting him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting 5-yr-old Girl in Maharashtra
representative image
Loading...

Akola: A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Akola district for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

In her verdict on Thursday, District Judge M I Ireland also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on Prashant Ingle alias Guddu after convicting him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The fine amount shall be paid to the victim, the court said.

On February 8, 2013, Ingle arrived at the girl's house in an inebriated condition when her father was away, according to the prosecution.

Her mother asked him to leave but when he refused, she went to the neighbour's house to seek help.

When she returned, she saw Ingle molesting the girl, public prosecutor Mangala Pandey said, adding that he also assaulted the woman when she tried to push him out of the house.

People gathered outside the house as she shouted for help and Ingle fled from the spot.

Murtijapur Police registered a case against him under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting the girl, as well as under IPC section 354 for molesting the girl's mother.

The prosecution examined six witnesses to prove its case, Pandey said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram