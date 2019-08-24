Man Gets Life in Jail for Raping His 2 Minor Daughters in Gurugram

Gurugram: A Gurugram court on Friday handed down life imprisonment to a man for raping his two minor daughters.

The accused identified as Rohtash (name changed) is a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and currently living here in Sohna area.

Gurugram Police filed a chargesheet including statement of victims, medical reports and statement of the victims' brother during the trail against the accused since he had committed the crime within one week in the month of October, 2017.

The incident came to light on October 5, 2017 when the two minor girls and their brother were playing outside their house. The accused Rohtash came into the house and asked his nine-year-old younger daughter to come inside for some kitchen work.

"The younger daughter was chopping vegetables when he allegedly took her inside the bedroom and brutalized her," said lawyer Meena Raghav.

"The victim pleaded with her father to leave her but he did not listen. As the victim shouted for help, her elder sister (12) and youngest brother (6) came inside. She also requested her father to leave her but he refused and committed the crime in front of them," Raghav said.

As victim's mother was not living with them, they reached Sohna Sadar police station and revealed their ordeal.

The elder daughter also alleged that she was raped by her father a week ago. Her father had threatened her with dire consequences and hence she was silent.

"Since, the incident was shocking and sensitive, the concerned officers of police station conducted medical examination of both the victims which confirmed rape. The accused was immediately arrested and is facing trial since then," said Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan.

"During the trail, the court has considered the incidents as extreme case of brutality by a person against his own minor daughters," Raghav said.

