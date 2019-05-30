English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Gets Life Term for Killing Wife Over Dowry in Uttar Pradesh
Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Satender.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A fast-track court here Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife over dowry demand.
Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Satender.
His father Dharampal and mother Shakuntala were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.
According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, victim Anita was strangled to death over dowry demand at Kasumpur Pathedi village in the district on June 28, 2011.
Her father Chanderbhan had lodged a complaint in this regard. Anita was married off to Satender on April, 18 2006.
