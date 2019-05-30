Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Gets Life Term for Killing Wife Over Dowry in Uttar Pradesh

Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Satender.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Gets Life Term for Killing Wife Over Dowry in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A fast-track court here Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife over dowry demand.

Judge Balraj Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict, Satender.

His father Dharampal and mother Shakuntala were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

According to government lawyer Firoz Ali, victim Anita was strangled to death over dowry demand at Kasumpur Pathedi village in the district on June 28, 2011.

Her father Chanderbhan had lodged a complaint in this regard. Anita was married off to Satender on April, 18 2006.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram