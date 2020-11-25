News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife in UP's Amethi, In-laws Among Six Booked

Representational Image

Representational Image

The woman in her complaint to police alleged her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married last year. The couple has a son, the police said.

A case has been registered against six people, including the in-laws of a woman who was given an instant triple talaq by her husband here, police said on Wednesday. The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married to Mohammad Muslim last year. The couple has a son, the police said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC, Dowry Act and Muslim Mahila Vivah Adhikar Sanrakshan Adhiniyam 2019 (Muslim Woman Marriage Right Preservation Act, 2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Yadav said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...