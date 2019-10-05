Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Goes Looking for Missing Cattle in Dense Forest in Maharashtra, Gets Killed by Tiger

Santosh Vittal Gurnule, resident of Kavadpeth village, noticed some of his cattle missing and ventured into a dense forest patch late Friday evening looking for them and was killed by a tiger, an official said.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Man Goes Looking for Missing Cattle in Dense Forest in Maharashtra, Gets Killed by Tiger
Representative image.

Chandrapur: A 60-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday.

Santosh Vittal Gurnule, resident of Kavadpeth village, noticed some of his cattle missing and ventured into a dense forest patch late Friday evening looking for them and was killed by a tiger, said Chandrapur divisional forest officer AL Sonkusre.

"We noticed tiger pug marks near the spot where Gurnule was killed. Immediate cash relief of Rs 30,000 was given to his kin," he informed.

Last Sunday, a cattle grazer identified as Tuslidas Pakewar (55) was killed by a tiger in Shivni forest range, some 80 kilometres from here.

