UP Man Tortured, Accused of Killing Wife After He Approached Cops to Complain About Her Abduction

Mainpuri: A 41-year-old Dalit man was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture when he went to file a complaint about kidnapping of his 38-year-old wife from the Aligarh-Kanpur highway in Mainpuri area in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

After the woman alleged gangrape, police Saturday registered a case against three unidentified youths.

The incident took place in the district of Mainpuri, which is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The man and his wife, natives of Bulandshahr district, were going to his relatives’ house on a motorcycle on Friday night when the wife was abducted by three men in a car. They allegedly took turns to gang rape her and beat up the husband till he lost consciousness.

The husband approached police for help, but the officials instead accused him of foul play.

“Policemen assaulted the man during questioning. A medical examination shows injuries on his back and legs,” Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Ajai Shankar Rai, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The policemen also broke two of his fingers. They accused the victim of even "murdering his wife" and calling them to lodge a false complaint.

A few fours later, the woman reached the police station and accused the abductors of raping her and robbing her off her jewellery before dumping her in a secluded spot.

An FIR was finally lodged on Saturday against the three unidentified men on charges of rape, kidnapping and robbery at Kurawali Police Station in Mainpuri. On Sunday, Bichhwan Police Station SO Rajneesh Pal Singh and two constables were suspended for allegedly harassing the man.

However, the police said that the medical examination of the woman did not support the rape allegation and no injuries were found on her body.