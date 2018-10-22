English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Hacked to Death at Maharashtra Lodge for 'Not Repaying Money', Accused Arrested
A man in his early 40s arrived at the lodge in the afternoon and said he wanted to meet the accused. The lodge staff directed him to the room. A little while later, the staff heard a commotion, and then the accused emerged from the room with his clothes stained with blood.
Image used for representation only.
Thane (Maharashtra): A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another person at a lodge in Kalyan town of the district, police said on Monday.
The accused was identified as Sandeep Baddhe (41).
According to police, Baddhe had checked into the lodge on Sunday morning.
A man in his early 40s arrived at the lodge in the afternoon and said he wanted to meet Baddhe.
The lodge staff directed him to Baddhe's room. A little while later, the staff heard a commotion, and then the accused emerged from the room with his clothes stained with blood.
He allegedly shouted, "Anil Sanap has not repaid my money and therefore I have done his game (killed him) and nobody should inform police".
As Baddhe left the lodge, the staff entered the room to find the visitor lying in a pool of blood. A sickle was found nearby.
He was soon arrested, said inspector P R Londhe of MFC police station.
The victim was identified as Anil Kondaji Sanap.
Baddhe is suspected to have killed him over a monetary dispute, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
