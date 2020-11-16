Man Hacked to Death, Severed Head Thrown Near Church in Madurai; Three Held

A man was hacked to death and his severed his head was thrown near a Church in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday. Police have taken into custody three persons in connection with the daylight murder. The victim has been identified as Muruganandan, a senior police official said.

"We have secured three persons who had planned the murder. We are searching for four more killers. A total of seven accused are there in the case," the police official said.

According to police, out of the three held, two are history-sheeters. Officials said previous enmity seems to be the reason for the gruesome murder.

The police have also seized a car allegedly used by the killers. The car was parked on a road and the killers took a different vehicle to get away.

On Sunday, Muruganandam and his friend Munusamy were walking on the road in Madurai when the gang surrounded and attacked them.

Munusamy was injured and ran away and was admitted to a government hospital.

On the other hand, Muruganandan died in the attack and the killers severed his head and threw it near a church.