Man Hacks Daughter to Death for Eloping with Boy Younger to Her

The incident occurred in 27A village in Anoopgarh town on Saturday when accused Balveer Singh (45) attacked his daughter with an axe while she was sleeping in her room, SHO Anoopgarh Naresh Kumar said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
Picture for Representation.
Jaipur: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her father for eloping with a boy younger to her in Anoopgarh town of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The girl was in a relationship with a boy younger to her belonging to the same community and the duo ran away to avoid their parents' outburst, Kumar said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the woman's parents, the police found the duo and disposed the matter as their family members agreed to fix their marriage, he said.

However, the woman's father was not happy with the decision and decided to kill her, the SHO said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
