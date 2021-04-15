Man Hacks Six of Family, Including Infant, to Death in Andhra Village

A person allegedly hacked six members of a family, including an infant, to death and later surrendered to the police at a village in Visakhapatnam district early on Thursday. City Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha visited Juttada village under Pendurthi mandal to take stock of the situation.

Police said Battina Appala Raju attacked the family members of Bammidi Ramana with a large sickle, allegedly owing to a running feud between the two families for some time now. “What triggered the mayhem is not clear yet. We are investigating whether it was old rivalry or an extra-marital affair that led to the killings,” a senior police official said.

Besides Ramana, his kin Usharani (35), Allu Ramadevi (53), N Aruna (37), Usharani’s children Uday (2) and Urvisha (6 months) were done to death, according to police. Appala Raju later went to the Pendurthi police station and surrendered.

The bodies have been removed for post-mortem while police were questioning Raju to establish facts in the case.

