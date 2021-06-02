Man Hacks Wife To Death In Kota, Surrenders At Police Station With Murder Weapon

Chaos erupted in Rampura area of Kota city in Rajasthan after a man was seen dragging the body of his deceased wife outside their house after allegedly killing her with an axe on Tuesday. He later arrived at the Rampura police station with the blood-dripping weapon and admitted his crime. He has been arrested.

The disturbing episode was captured in a local CCTV camera and the video has gone viral on social media. The man, in the footage, dragged the corpse of his wife for around 100 metres in the neighbourhood.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and sent the dead body to the mortuary of Maharao Bhimsingh (MBS) Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place in Harijan Basti where the couple was living in a one-room accommodation. During an argument between Seema, 35, and his husband Pintu AKA Sunil Valmiki in a fit of rage Sunil attacked her with an axe leaving her dead on the spot, the police said.

The motive behind the crime has not been ascertained yet.

Sunil’s neighbours were terrorised as he came out of his house towing the dead wife. Some of them reluctantly tried to get close but pulled back seeing the axe covered with blood.

Police also informed that the man has a criminal history and had served seven years in jail in an assault case. Sunil had brought back his wife from her parents’ home the same day of the incident. The wife is survived by her two children.

