Jilted Lover Hacks Woman, Injures Self at Tamil Nadu Railway Station

Chennai: A man hacked a woman at Chetpet railway station here on Friday night and seriously injured her after an argument over his proposal to marry her and inflicted injuries on himself using the same sickle, police said. Both of them have been admitted to separate hospitals, they said.

The incident, which brought back memories of the murder of a young woman in 2016 in Nungambakkam railway station here, stunned people on the platform. Both the man and woman were natives of Erode and knew each other.

She was employed here in a cooperative society for about three months. Following an argument over his proposal to marry her tonight in the railway station,"he hacked her on the neck and jaw using a sickle and injured himself with it," a police official told PTI.

They belong to different communities, the official said, adding the man had proposed to her previously too, which was not entertained by the girl's family.

After injuring himself on his head, the man fell on the railway track, the official said, adding there was no train at that time.

Both of them were being treated in separate government hospitals and they are "conscious," he added.

Since the woman suffered injuries to her jaw, she could not communicate verbally now, the official said, adding further inquiries were on.