Man Hammers Son to Death over Property Dispute

- PTI
- Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
A man fatally hit his son with a hammer allegedly over a property dispute near here and gave himself to the police on Friday.
G Veerraju (72), who retired from the merchant navy, allegedly attacked his son Jalaraju (41), also serving in the merchant navy, the police said.
On seeing the 41-year-old bleeding, his relatives took him to a hospital but he died midway, they said, adding the victim has two sons.
Meanwhile, Veerraju surrendered to the police. Based on a complaint from Jalaraju's wife, police registered a case and further investigations are on.
