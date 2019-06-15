Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Held at Goa Airport With Multiple IDs, to be Questioned by National Investigation Agency

The 30-year-old man was held by the Central Industrial Security Force from Goa Airport, which is located inside a Navy base, at around 10:30am on Thursday while he was taking photographs and behaving in a suspicious manner.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Held at Goa Airport With Multiple IDs, to be Questioned by National Investigation Agency
Representational Image.
Loading...

Panaji: A man held at Goa airport by security agencies on Thursday with multiple identity cards and suspicious video and audio clips will be interrogated by the National Investigation Agency, a senior state police official said Saturday.

The 30-year-old man was held by the Central Industrial Security Force from Goa Airport, which is located inside a Navy base, at around 10:30am on Thursday while he was taking photographs and behaving in a suspicious manner, an official said.

He was then handed over to Dabolim police who found PAN, Aadhaar and Voter cards in the name of Khurhsid Alam and a driving licence issued in West Bengal in the name of Shaikh Imran, the official said.

"The Intelligence Bureau had interrogated him and will question him again in detail. NIA personnel will also be coming to Goa to probe the accused," Inspector Ravindra Desai of Dabolim police station told PTI.

Police officials, on condition of anonymity, said the man is being probed for gold smuggling as 21 used airline boarding passes from places like Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and

Kolkata, as well as 11 bus tickets of Bangladesh, a SIM card from that country, a train ticket from Kolkata to Jammu and two ATM cards under different names have been found on him.

A senior CISF official had earlier said the man's mobile phone had images of gold items and audio clips related to cash transactions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram