Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Held at IGI Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 29 Lakh in Trouser

The Indian, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Saturday from Dubai by an Air India flight, was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the green channel.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Held at IGI Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 29 Lakh in Trouser
Image for Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A man has been arrested at Delhi airport upon his arrival from the UAE for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 29 lakh by concealing in his trouser, the Customs officials said on Thursday.

The Indian, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Saturday from Dubai by an Air India flight, was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the green channel.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of seven transparent polythene packets containing brown colour substance weighing 1,659 grams concealed inside the trouser, they said.

During examination, 806 grams gold valued at Rs 29,10,369 was extracted, the officials said.

The gold was seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs act.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram