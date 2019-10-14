Man Held for Assaulting and Sexually Harassing Woman Friend in Mumbai
Representative image.
Mumbai: A man has been arrested from Wadala here for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing his 24-year-old woman friend, police said on Sunday.
Antop Hill police made the arrest on Saturday for the incident that had occurred in the last week of September.
According to police, the accused, Suraj Soni (26), is a resident of Wadala, while the victim lives in Nalasopara in Palghar district.
"In the last week of September, she had come to Antop Hill area to meet one of her friends. After the meeting, they went to have a breakfast at a nearby pizza outlet. Just then Soni called the woman, but she rejected the call as she was busy with the friend. The accused started calling her repeatedly, but she refused to take his calls," the official said.
"After a while, the accused came at the eatery and entered into an argument with the victim over not taking his calls. He started abusing her and slapped her. When the
victim's friend interfered, Soni fled from the spot," he added.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Soni was arrested on Saturday and produced in a court on Sunday, which sent him in judicial remand, police said.
An offence under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against Soni.
