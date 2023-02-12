Man Held for Attacking Union Minister V Muraleedharan's House in Kerala

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking the residence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan here last week, police said.

Manoj, a Kannur resident was picked up in Thampanoor near Thiruvananthapuram.

“We already had the CCTV visuals of the man and were trying to trace him. We found him in Thampanoor here while he was attempting to leave the city." police said.

Asked about the reports suggesting that the accused was suffering from mental illness, the police said no medical records have been found to establish this.

The man is said to be familiar with the locality and he was earlier working at many hotels in the city.

We are looking at all angles, police said, adding that he will be produced before the court.

On February 9, unidentified miscreants targeted Muraleedharan’s residence here, smashing its window pane.

