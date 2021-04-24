Man Held for Black Marketing of Oxygen Cylinders in Delhi's Dashrathpuri

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly storing oxygen gas cylinders at his house in southwest Delhi’s Dashrathpuri in violation of rules, police said. The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar (51), they said, adding that 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small cylinders were recovered from his possession.

A secret informer told the patrolling staff about oxygen cylinders being kept illegally at Dashrathpuri, police said, adding that a raid was conducted at the said venue. A total of 32 big cylinders with a capacity of 67 litres of oxygen each and 16 small cylinders with a capacity of 10 litres each were found at the ground floor of the accused’s house, police said.

”During inquiry, it came to the fore that the accused dealt in trading of industrial gases, but he did not have a license for it he used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and sell them at Rs 12,500 per cylinder to the needy,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest). A case has been registered against Kumar under relevant sections of law, he said, adding that search operation will also be conducted at the accused’s main godown in west Delhi’s Mayapuri.

The seized cylinders will be released by the court on Saturday to an authorised gas vendor or any hospital that is in need of oxgen amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the officer added.

